Toussaint retired two batters and was charged with two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one during his relief appearance in Tuesday's 11-1 loss to the Rays.

Though Angels interim manager Phil Nevin never made a formal announcement that Toussaint was removed from the rotation, it became evident that the right-hander would head to the bullpen when Mike Mayers was named the starter for Wednesday's game in Tampa Bay. Toussaint's demotion from the starting role came after he was blitzed for four earned runs on three hits and four walks over 2.2 innings his last time out Aug. 17 against the Mariners.