The Angels signed Blankenhorn to a minor-league contract March 6, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Blankenhorn has seen spot duty at the major-league level over each of the last five seasons, slashing only .154/.230/.264 in 49 contests. The 28-year-old will give the Angels some utility depth at Triple-A Salt Lake.
