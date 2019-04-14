Cahill won't make his scheduled start Sunday after the Angels' game against the Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The Angels haven't clarified how the postponement will affect their pitching schedule, but it's assumed that Cahill and the team's other rotation members will simply be pushed back a day. Cahill now tentatively lines up to make his next start Monday in Texas against the Rangers followed by a turn next weekend versus the Mariners at home.