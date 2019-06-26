Cahill (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Cahill will initially pitch out of the bullpen, with Jaime Barria starting Wednesday's game against the Reds. Prior to landing on the shelf earlier in June, Cahill struggled to a 7.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB in 57.2 innings.

