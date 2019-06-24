Angels' Trevor Cahill: Bullpen role could await
The Angels have discussed transitioning Cahill (elbow) to a relief role once he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The right-hander has been sidelined since June 3 with elbow inflammation, but looks to be on the cusp of a return after kicking off a minor-league rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Salt Lake. He was lit up for seven runs in just 2.1 innings in that contest, which was reminiscent of many of his ill-fated appearances as a starter in the big leagues this season. Over 12 outings (11 starts) with the Angels prior to getting shut down with elbow inflammation, Cahill submitted a 7.18 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 57.2 innings. He'll likely make at least one more appearance in the minors before the Angels decide on how to deploy him once he's back from the 10-day injured list.
