Angels' Trevor Cahill: Captures win in relief
Cahill (3-6) scooped up the win in Tuesday's 9-4 triumph over the Rangers after allowing one run in two innings of relief. He scattered one hit and one walk in the 33-pitch outing and didn't record a strikeout.
After starter Jose Suarez ran up his pitch count to 91 through four innings, Cahill was summoned in long relief and was able to limit the damage while the Angels provided him ample run support. The win was Cahill's first since May 10, when he was still a full-time member of the rotation. The Angels will have the uncomfortable task of filling Tyler Skaggs' spot in the rotation Saturday in Houston, and Cahill should find himself among the organization's short list of options. JC Ramirez (elbow) is another candidate to enter the starting ranks if the Angels elect to bring him back from the 60-day injured list this weekend.
