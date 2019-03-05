Cahill allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three across 3.2 innings Monday against the White Sox.

Cahill certainly wasn't perfect in his second start this spring, although he's beginning to round into form. He noticeably hit 95 on the radar gun during his outing, which is impressive considering how early it is in camp. While Cahill has primarily been known as a sinkerballer throughout his big-league career, he's relied more and more on his fastball of late, a tendency that's expected to continue in 2019, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register.