Angels' Trevor Cahill: Displays impressive velocity
Cahill allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three across 3.2 innings Monday against the White Sox.
Cahill certainly wasn't perfect in his second start this spring, although he's beginning to round into form. He noticeably hit 95 on the radar gun during his outing, which is impressive considering how early it is in camp. While Cahill has primarily been known as a sinkerballer throughout his big-league career, he's relied more and more on his fastball of late, a tendency that's expected to continue in 2019, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Inks deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Pitches four strong innings•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will pitch but not start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in return•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: In line for start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...