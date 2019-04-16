Cahill didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 12-7 loss to the Rangers, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over four innings while striking out two.

Shin-Soo Choo and Joey Gallo took him deep in the third inning, but Cahill wasn't sharp from the jump, throwing only 10 first-pitch strikes to the 20 batters he faced. The right-hander will carry a 4,50 ERA and 18:4 K:BB through 22 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Mariners.