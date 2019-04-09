Cahill (1-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight in a 5-2 victory over the Brewers.

The veteran kept Milwaukee's hitters off balance most of the night, although Cahill did get some help from his defense -- Mike Trout made a leaping grab at the wall to rob Christian Yelich of an apparent homer in the third inning. Cahill will take a 3.50 ERA and surprising 16:2 K:BB through 18 innings into his next outing, as he looks to extend his quality start streak to three on the road Sunday against the Cubs.