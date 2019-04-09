Angels' Trevor Cahill: Eight whiffs in first win
Cahill (1-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight in a 5-2 victory over the Brewers.
The veteran kept Milwaukee's hitters off balance most of the night, although Cahill did get some help from his defense -- Mike Trout made a leaping grab at the wall to rob Christian Yelich of an apparent homer in the third inning. Cahill will take a 3.50 ERA and surprising 16:2 K:BB through 18 innings into his next outing, as he looks to extend his quality start streak to three on the road Sunday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Strong effort in no-decision•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in first start•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Displays impressive velocity•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Inks deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Pitches four strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...