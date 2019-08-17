Angels' Trevor Cahill: First scoreless outing in August
Cahill pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and walk in Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.
Cahill entered the game with the Angels trailing 7-2 and managed to prevent the damage from getting any worse. He's struggled with that in August, having allowed 12 runs (nine earned) over four appearances spanning eight innings this month. The right-hander has a 5.22 ERA in 29.1 innings since transitioning to the bullpen in late June.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Captures win in relief•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Back from IL as reliever•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Returning from IL on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Bullpen role could await•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Set for rehab start•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Won't make start this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...