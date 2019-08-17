Cahill pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and walk in Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Cahill entered the game with the Angels trailing 7-2 and managed to prevent the damage from getting any worse. He's struggled with that in August, having allowed 12 runs (nine earned) over four appearances spanning eight innings this month. The right-hander has a 5.22 ERA in 29.1 innings since transitioning to the bullpen in late June.

