Cahill will start for the Angels on Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With Andrew Heaney (elbow) expected to open the season on the IL, Cahill will get the ball first for Los Angeles. The veteran right-hander is coming off a bounce-back season during which he posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 110 innings with the A's. He'll be followed in the rotation by Matt Harvey, Felx Pena, Tyler Skaggs (forearm) and Jaime Barria.