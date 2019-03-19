Angels' Trevor Cahill: Gets Opening Day nod
Cahill will start for the Angels on Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
With Andrew Heaney (elbow) expected to open the season on the IL, Cahill will get the ball first for Los Angeles. The veteran right-hander is coming off a bounce-back season during which he posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 110 innings with the A's. He'll be followed in the rotation by Matt Harvey, Felx Pena, Tyler Skaggs (forearm) and Jaime Barria.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Displays impressive velocity•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Inks deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Pitches four strong innings•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will pitch but not start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in return•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Cleared to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...