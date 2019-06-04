Cahill (2-6) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three through 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Monday.

Serving as the primary pitcher behind an opener, Cahill held the Cubs to one run until he allowed four baserunners and four runs in the sixth inning that ended his outing. The right-hander has given up at least five runs in four of his last six appearances. He has a 2-6 record with a 7.18 ERA through 12 appearances this season. Cahill is currently scheduled to pitch again Saturday against the Mariners, though it's not clear if he'll be starting or used in relief of an opener.