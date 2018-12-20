Cahill agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Per Rosenthal, Cahill will have the opportunity to make another $1.5 million in incentives during the 2019 season. The right-hander is coming off bounce-back campaign with the Athletics, during which he posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 8.2 K/9 and 0.7 HR/9 across 110 innings (20 starts). In particular, his improvement with the long ball and limiting walks benefited Cahill tremendously, though the 30-year-old still battled though various injuries for yet another season. He should fit into the front end of Los Angeles' rotation and can provide value as a mid-to-late round fantasy option.