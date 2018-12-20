Angels' Trevor Cahill: Inks deal with Angels
Cahill agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Per Rosenthal, Cahill will have the opportunity to make another $1.5 million in incentives during the 2019 season. The right-hander is coming off bounce-back campaign with the Athletics, during which he posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 8.2 K/9 and 0.7 HR/9 across 110 innings (20 starts). In particular, his improvement with the long ball and limiting walks benefited Cahill tremendously, though the 30-year-old still battled though various injuries for yet another season. He should fit into the front end of Los Angeles' rotation and can provide value as a mid-to-late round fantasy option.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Pitches four strong innings•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will pitch but not start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in return•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: In line for start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Could rejoin rotation over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...