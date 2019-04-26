Angels' Trevor Cahill: Labors in no-decision
Cahill threw four innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits, striking out two and walking four in the Angels' 11-5 victory.
Cahill couldn't capitalize on a big day by his offense as he struggled with his command, laboring for 93 pitches and issuing four free passes before getting chased from the contest. The veteran right-hander now owns a 5.93 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP to go along with 25 strikeouts over 30.1 innings.
