Cahill threw four innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits, striking out two and walking four in the Angels' 11-5 victory.

Cahill couldn't capitalize on a big day by his offense as he struggled with his command, laboring for 93 pitches and issuing four free passes before getting chased from the contest. The veteran right-hander now owns a 5.93 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP to go along with 25 strikeouts over 30.1 innings.