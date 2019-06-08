Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore right elbow, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cahill has struggled in his last two outings with 11 runs allowed across 8.2 innings, but it's unclear how long the elbow has been bothering him. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated it's a minor issue that is only expected to cost the 31-year-old one start. Jose Suarez will start versus the Mariners on Sunday in Cahill's absence.