Angels' Trevor Cahill: Lands on injured list
Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore right elbow, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Cahill has struggled in his last two outings with 11 runs allowed across 8.2 innings, but it's unclear how long the elbow has been bothering him. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated it's a minor issue that is only expected to cost the 31-year-old one start. Jose Suarez will start versus the Mariners on Sunday in Cahill's absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...