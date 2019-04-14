Angels' Trevor Cahill: Lines up for two step
Cahill will make his next scheduled start Monday against the Rangers in Texas, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, the Angels will just push Cahill back one day in the pitching schedule rather than skipping his turn through the rotation entirely after his start Sunday in Chicago was postponed due to inclement weather. Cahill now lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Saturday versus the Mariners at home.
