Angels' Trevor Cahill: May start Monday
Cahill is expected to start Monday's game against the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Cahill was on track to make his next scheduled start Tuesday, but after the Angels were forced to use Felix Pena (their anticipated primary pitcher for Monday) in Sunday's series finale, Los Angeles figures to turn to Cahill, who would be on normal rest.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Strikes out five in win•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Roughed up by Astros•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Starting first game in Monterrey•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...