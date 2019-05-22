Cahill gave up one run on two hits in five innings against the Twins on Tuesday but did not factor into the decision. He walked two batters and struck out five.

Cahill was clinging to a 3-0 lead when he was pulled in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff double, then watched the Angels bullpen implode by allowing eight runs to score after his departure. Nonetheless, it was a promising outing for Cahill after he gave up six earned runs in 4.1 innings versus the same Twins team his last time out. His outing Tuesday was also the first time since his second start that he did not allow a home run. He'll carry a disappointing 6.43 ERA and 1.33 WHIP into his next start in Oakland on Monday.