Angels' Trevor Cahill: Returning from IL on Wednesday
Cahill (elbow) will be activated off the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but it's unclear what role he'll serve for the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels have yet to name a starter for Wednesday and manager Brad Ausmus didn't specify how Cahill will be used upon his activation. The 31-year-old has a 7.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB over 11 starts this season but the team has recently discussed moving him to the bullpen. Regardless, Cahill isn't a desirable option for fantasy purposes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...