Cahill (elbow) will be activated off the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but it's unclear what role he'll serve for the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels have yet to name a starter for Wednesday and manager Brad Ausmus didn't specify how Cahill will be used upon his activation. The 31-year-old has a 7.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB over 11 starts this season but the team has recently discussed moving him to the bullpen. Regardless, Cahill isn't a desirable option for fantasy purposes.