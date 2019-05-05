Angels' Trevor Cahill: Roughed by Astros
Cahill (1-3) allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.
Cahill was hit hard by the Astros as he allowed three home runs in his short outing. It was a disappointing outing for Cahill, as he recently had his turn in the rotation skipped in the hopes of getting him back on track. However, through 33.2 innings this season Cahill now has a 6.95 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. His next start is currently scheduled for Friday at Baltimore -- one of the best possible matchups -- but the Angels have a day off on Monday, meaning the team could elect to skip his spot in the rotation again.
