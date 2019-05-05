Cahill (1-3) allowed six earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.

It was a disappointing outing for Cahill, as he recently had his turn in the rotation skipped in the hopes of getting him back on track. However, through 33.2 innings this season, he now has a 6.95 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. His next start is currently scheduled for Friday at Baltimore -- one of the best possible matchups -- but the Angels have a day off Monday, meaning the team could elect to skip his spot in the rotation again.