Cahill (2-5) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings Monday in a loss to the Athletics.

Cahill tossed two scoreless innings to begin his outing, but he gave up a run in the third, followed by two more in the fourth and three in the fifth, resulting in a three-run deficit for his club. The 31-year-old has struggled to find consistency through the first two months of the season, and he has a 6.92 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 43 punchouts across 53.1 innings to show for it. Cahill will search for a better showing in his next start, which is likely to come Saturday in Seattle.