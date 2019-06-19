Cahill (elbow) will make a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cahill is already eligible to return from a sore right elbow, though he'll make at least one rehab appearance before joining the Angels despite his brief absence. The team may not be too excited for him to return due to his poor 7.18 ERA through 57.2 innings.

