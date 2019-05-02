Cahill is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Astros in Monterrey, Mexico.

After Cahill failed to escape the fifth inning in each of his last three starts, the Angels elected to skip his turn during their three-game series with the Blue Jays to begin the week. He's presumably attempted to keep himself sharp through side sessions and is now slated to rejoin the rotation on eight days' rest. His recent poor form along with a matchup with the majors' most prolific offense (122 team wRC+) make Cahill a shaky fantasy play in the majority of formats.

