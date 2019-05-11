Angels' Trevor Cahill: Strikes out five in win
Cahill (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Orioles on Friday.
The 31-year-old only threw 78 pitches, but it's still hard to complain about this outing. With this performance, Cahill snapped a streak of allowing at least four runs in each of his last four starts. It was also the first time since April 2 that Cahill yielded fewer than five hits in an outing. The real key, though, is the long ball. Cahill allowed only one bomb Friday night, which has been a problem for him most of the year. He is 2-3 with a 6.35 ERA despite only a 1.34 WHIP because he's yielded 13 homers. Cahill also has 32 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start against the Twins on Wednesday.
