Angels' Trevor Cahill: Strong effort in no-decision
Cahill didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits over six innings while striking out five.
The veteran righty looked much better in this one than he did his first start in Oakland, but the end result was the same for the Angels. Cahill threw 50 of 83 pitches for strikes and now has a solid 8:1 K:BB through his first 12 innings this season. He'll try to get into the win column Monday, at home against the Brewers.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in first start•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Displays impressive velocity•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Inks deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Pitches four strong innings•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will pitch but not start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...