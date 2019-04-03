Cahill didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits over six innings while striking out five.

The veteran righty looked much better in this one than he did his first start in Oakland, but the end result was the same for the Angels. Cahill threw 50 of 83 pitches for strikes and now has a solid 8:1 K:BB through his first 12 innings this season. He'll try to get into the win column Monday, at home against the Brewers.