Cahill (3-9) allowed a run on two hits and walk while striking out a pair over two innings, taking the loss in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Cahill entered the contest in the 14th inning, and Mookie Betts took him deep for a solo shot in the 15th. Across 12.1 innings in August, Cahill owns an 8.03 ERA and 1.86 WHIP, having maintained a scoreless line only twice in seven appearances. For the year, he's posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 71 strikeouts over 91.1 innings.