Angels' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in extras
Cahill (3-9) allowed a run on two hits and walk while striking out a pair over two innings, taking the loss in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.
Cahill entered the contest in the 14th inning, and Mookie Betts took him deep for a solo shot in the 15th. Across 12.1 innings in August, Cahill owns an 8.03 ERA and 1.86 WHIP, having maintained a scoreless line only twice in seven appearances. For the year, he's posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 71 strikeouts over 91.1 innings.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: First scoreless outing in August•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Captures win in relief•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Back from IL as reliever•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Returning from IL on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Bullpen role could await•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Set for rehab start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....