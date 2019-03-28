Angels' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in first start
Cahill (0-1) got the loss against the Athletics on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Angels fell 4-0.
Cahill missed a quality start by one earned run against his former team and didn't give up more than one run in any single inning of this contest, but he got no run support and was ultimately saddled with a loss. The 31-year-old is scheduled to take the mound next Tuesday in another divisional matchup, this time against the Mariners.
More News
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Displays impressive velocity•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Inks deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Pitches four strong innings•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will pitch but not start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...