Cahill (0-1) got the loss against the Athletics on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Angels fell 4-0.

Cahill missed a quality start by one earned run against his former team and didn't give up more than one run in any single inning of this contest, but he got no run support and was ultimately saddled with a loss. The 31-year-old is scheduled to take the mound next Tuesday in another divisional matchup, this time against the Mariners.