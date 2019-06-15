Cahill (elbow) threw off flat ground Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Cahill landed on the 10-day injured list June 8 due to right elbow soreness, but it's good to see that he's throwing without issue. The Angels are optimistic that Cahill will only miss one start, which would put him in line to return Thursday against the Blue Jays.

