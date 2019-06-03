Cahill will follow an opener in Monday's contest against the Cubs.

Cahill has surrendered six earned runs in three of his last five starts and will face a strong Cubs lineup Monday. He's been notably worse going through opposing lineups multiple times this season, seeing his ERA rise from 4.01 his first time through an order to 8.71 and 11.25 respectively in subsequent turns. Overall, he has a 6.92 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 53.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories