Cahill (elbow) tossed another bullpen session Tuesday but isn't on track to rejoin the Angels' rotation for this weekend's three-game series in St. Louis, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels list Griffin Canning, Felix Pena and Tyler Skaggs as their probable starters for the weekend, so if the team does elect to bring Cahill back from the 10-day injured list in the next few days, he'll be relegated to a bullpen role. Cahill has reported no renewed discomfort since landing on the IL with right elbow inflammation June 9, so the Angels may be deliberately taking things slowly with a veteran pitcher whose rotation spot was on thin ice prior to getting shut down. Rookie Jose Suarez has been filling as the Angels' fifth starter and has thus far outperformed Cahill, who owns a 7.16 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 57.2 innings this season.