Cahill (2-4) allowed six runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks across 4.1 innings while taking a loss against the Twins on Wednesday.

For the sixth straight start, Cahill yielded a home run. That's been his biggest issue this season, but opposing hitters are also batting .267 against him, and he has experienced trouble recording a strikeout when he needs it. The 31-year-old doesn't have a bad WHIP, but he's not contributing much in any of the other categories this season. He is 2-4 with a 6.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 44 innings during 2019. His next start will be Tuesday against the Twins again.