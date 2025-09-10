Gregory-Alford logged a 1.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB in 25.1 innings for Single-A Inland Empire.

A hard-throwing righty who received just under $2 million after the Angels selected him in the 11th round last year, Gregory-Alford logged a 3.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 48:20 K:BB and 59.5 percent groundball rate in 53.1 innings in the Arizona Complex League before getting the bump to Single-A. He has an impressive 6-foot-5 frame and sits 96-99 mph with his fastball while touching 90 mph with his hard slider. Gregory-Alford doesn't turn 20 until May, so he'll probably be touching triple digits regularly in the coming years if he stays healthy. His control and arsenal depth are current weaknesses, but Gregory-Alford is a more exciting pitching prospect than his 10.6 K-BB% on the year indicates.