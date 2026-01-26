The Angels signed Mancini to a minor-league contract Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

He'll be reunited with new Angels hitting coach Brady Anderson, who Mancini credits with remaking his swing when he was in the minor leagues with the Orioles. Mancini slashed .308/.373/.522 with 16 homers in 74 games last season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization. He has not played in the majors since 2023.