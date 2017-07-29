Scribner was called up by the Angels on Saturday.

The 26-year-old will get his first major-league opportunity, replacing Nick Franklin on both the 40-man and active rosters. He's had some issues with the long ball at Triple-A Salt Lake this year (13 home runs allowed in 97.1 innings), but he's missing bats at a good clip, and most importantly, he can provide length behind Yusmeiro Petit in what will be a bullpen game for the Angels on Saturday.