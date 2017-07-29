Angels' Troy Scribner: Called up to Anaheim
Scribner was called up by the Angels on Saturday.
The 26-year-old will get his first major-league opportunity, replacing Nick Franklin on both the 40-man and active rosters. He's had some issues with the long ball at Triple-A Salt Lake this year (13 home runs allowed in 97.1 innings), but he's missing bats at a good clip, and most importantly, he can provide length behind Yusmeiro Petit in what will be a bullpen game for the Angels on Saturday.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...