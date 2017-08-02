Scribner is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Athletics, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Scribner will enter the Angels' starting rotation in place of Jesse Chavez, who was recently shifted to the bullpen after struggling to a 5.24 ERA through 21 starts. The 26-year-old has only appeared out of the bullpen in the majors, but he's compiled a 4.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 17 starts (92.1 innings) for Triple-A Salt Lake this season. It's unclear if he'll make more than one start at this point; that could depend on how he pitches Friday.