Scribner was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Scribner posted a 4.18 ERA in 23.2 innings with the Angels last season, though it came with an ugly 7.00 FIP. The 26-year-old righty will return to Triple-A, where he recorded a 4.35 ERA in 103.1 innings last season, and could be back up when someone in the Angels' injury-prone pitching staff inevitably gets injured, though his track record doesn't suggest he'll be a particularly interesting fantasy asset if and when he returns to the big leagues.