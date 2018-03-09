Angels' Troy Scribner: Optioned to Triple-A
Scribner was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Scribner posted a 4.18 ERA in 23.2 innings with the Angels last season, though it came with an ugly 7.00 FIP. The 26-year-old righty will return to Triple-A, where he recorded a 4.35 ERA in 103.1 innings last season, and could be back up when someone in the Angels' injury-prone pitching staff inevitably gets injured, though his track record doesn't suggest he'll be a particularly interesting fantasy asset if and when he returns to the big leagues.
More News
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Bound for bullpen duties•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Pulled early Tuesday•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Recalled for Thursday start•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Takes no-decision in first start•
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...