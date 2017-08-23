Scribner has been recalled and will start Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

JC Ramirez (forearm) is on the DL and without a timetable to return, so Scribner will slot into that spot in the rotation, at least for one turn. Scribner has a 4.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 103.1 innings at Triple-A this season. He also has a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings in the big leagues, split between the bullpen and the rotation, but his 6.59 xFIP and 9:5 K:BB over that stretch isn't particularly encouraging.