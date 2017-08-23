Angels' Troy Scribner: Recalled for Thursday start
Scribner has been recalled and will start Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
JC Ramirez (forearm) is on the DL and without a timetable to return, so Scribner will slot into that spot in the rotation, at least for one turn. Scribner has a 4.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 103.1 innings at Triple-A this season. He also has a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings in the big leagues, split between the bullpen and the rotation, but his 6.59 xFIP and 9:5 K:BB over that stretch isn't particularly encouraging.
