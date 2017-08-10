Angels' Troy Scribner: Sent back to minors
Scribner was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Wednesday's game.
Scribner will head back to the minors despite allowing just one run on two hits through five innings in Wednesday's win over the Orioles. While he turned in a respectable sophomore start, it may very well be his last for the Angels for the foreseeable future with Andrew Heaney (elbow) on the cusp of a return from the disabled list. A corresponding move will likely be announced prior to Thursday's game against the Mariners.
