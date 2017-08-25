Angels' Troy Scribner: Serves up two homers in loss
Scribner (2-1) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
He was tagged for home runs in the third and fourth innings, bringing his total to five allowed in just 18 innings with the major-league team. Scribner's numbers over a larger body of work at Triple-A this year are decent enough and the door is open for him to continue starting with JC Ramirez (forearm) on the DL, but Scribner will likely continue to have a short leash in his starts with Jesse Chavez piggybacking in relief.
