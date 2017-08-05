Scribner gave up five runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision Friday against Oakland.

Scribner was wild in his first major league start, but he also wasn't helped by his defense, as a Yunel Escobar throwing error set up a three-run second inning. The rookie flashed some nasty stuff at times inducing 12 swinging strikeouts in just 74 pitches. The results weren't pretty, but it should be intriguing enough for the Angels to give him another look.