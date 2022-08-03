Davidson was added to the Angels' major-league roster on Wednesday and said he'll enter the starting rotation during this weekend's four-game series against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Davidson was acquired from Atlanta on Tuesday and will quickly enter the rotation for his new team. The 26-year-old last pitched Sunday at Triple-A, so he could pitch on full rest during Saturday's doubleheader or Sunday's series finale in Seattle. The left-hander has given up 11 runs across 15.1 big-league innings this year and has a 4.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 96:24 K:BB over 15 starts in the minors.