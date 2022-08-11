Davidson is scheduled to start Sunday's home game against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Despite issuing five walks and allowing six earned runs over four innings in his Angels debut last weekend in Seattle, Davidson will receive a second turn through the rotation. Even dating back to his time with Atlanta earlier this season, Davidson struggled to consistently find the strike zone, as he posted a 17.6 percent walk rate in 15.1 innings over his other four appearances in the majors prior to being dealt to the Angels at the trade deadline. Until he shows improved control, Davidson will be difficult to trust as a streaming option in the majority of fantasy leagues.