Davidson (1-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over two innings in a 12-4 loss to Houston. He struck out two.

After recording two scoreless innings to start the game, disaster unfolded for Davidson and the Angels in the third. Mauricio Dubon led off the inning with a home run, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena each recorded singles before Davidson hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases. Interim manager Phil Nevin then pulled Davidson for Mike Mayers who surrendered a grand slam to Alex Bregman. The southpaw has failed to reach five innings in five of his 10 starts this season and has allowed 22 runs in 27.1 innings since being traded to the Angels. He will carry a 6.96 ERA and 1.78 WHIP into his next start.