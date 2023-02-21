Davidson will start the Angels' Cactus League opener Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Davidson is completing for the sixth spot in the Angels' rotation, although manager Phil Nevin has indication his sixth starter will serve more of a swingman role this year. The left-hander is out of options, so he seems likely to make the Opening Day roster in some capacity. Davidson's competition this spring includes Jaime Barria, Griffin Canning and Chris Rodriguez.
