Angels manager Phil Nevin announced after Saturday's exhibition game against the Dodgers that Davidson will be a part of the Opening Day roster, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davidson will pitch out of the bullpen to begin the year, but also could be the sixth starter for the club when that becomes necessary. The left-hander is going to be part of the squad at least in part because Griffin Canning is battling a groin injury. Davidson struggled mightily in his limited time with both Atlanta and Los Angeles in 2022 -- the latter appearances coming after he was dealt for Raisel Iglesias at the deadline -- but he will have a chance to stick with the Los Angeles staff to begin 2023.