Davidson earned a save against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two batters over three innings.

Davidson didn't pitch particularly well -- among the seven hits he allowed, five went for extra bases -- but Los Angeles got off to such a big early lead that the southpaw still got credit for a save. This was mostly a case of the Angels preserving their bullpen and letting Davidson ride things out with a comfortable cushion, and he'll likely be down for a few days since he tossed 54 pitches in the outing. The reliever has two saves in long relief on the campaign, but he's not someone to target for that category (or any) in fantasy.