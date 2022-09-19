Davidson is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers in Arlington, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though MLB.com previously listed Mike Mayers as a new addition to the rotation this week, Davidson will end up retaining his role as the Angels' No. 6 starter. Davidson doesn't seem to have much job security, however, as the Angels skipped his turn through the rotation this past weekend after he lasted just two innings while allowing four earned runs his last time out Sept. 11 in Houston. Since being acquired from Atlanta on Aug. 2, Davidson has gone 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 27.1 innings.