Davidson (leg) retired two batters and allowed one earned run on two hits in his most recent relief appearance Friday in the Angels' 5-4 win over the Twins.
Davidson had exited his previous relief outing last Tuesday against the Orioles after being struck on the leg by a line drive, but he avoided a serious injury and was available out of the bullpen after just a couple days of rest. The southpaw is expected to serve as a middle-innings or mop-up option out of the bullpen throughout the season.
