Davidson was bypassed for the start in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, with the Angels instead activating Griffin Canning (groin) from the 15-day injured list to have him take the hill, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Davidson opened the season in the bullpen but had been expected to enter the rotation when the Angels first required a sixth starter this week. However, with Canning progressing quicker than expected from the groin issue that forced him to the IL and then building up to five innings in his lone minor-league rehab start last Thursday, the Angels are opting to keep Davidson in the bullpen for the time being as a multi-inning option. The decision to go with Canning over Davidson for the sixth spot in the rotation became an easier one Monday, when Davidson was needed to cover three frames in relief after Jose Suarez lasted just four innings.